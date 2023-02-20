Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India next month

New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to make his maiden trip to India early next month with an aim to boost overall bilateral engagement in a range of areas, including trade, investment and critical minerals.



People familiar with the plan for his visit said on Monday that Albanese is expected to begin the visit around March 8 and he and Prime Minister Narerndra Modi are likely to travel to Ahmedabad to witness the fourth cricket Test match between India and Australia.

It will be Albanese’s first visit to India after he became prime minister in May last year.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Australia last week ostensibly to prepare for the visit to India by the Australian prime minister. There is no official announcement of the visit yet. However, Albanese mentioned about his visit to India in a tweet after meeting Jaishankar on Saturday.

“It was wonderful to meet with @DrSJaishankar his morning ahead of my trip to India next month. We discussed our strategic partnership, economic opportunities and the people-to-people ties that enrich our nations,” he tweeted. The people said expansion of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s growing military muscle-flexing in the region is expected to figure in the talks during the Australian prime minister’s visit to India.