New Delhi: Australia backs India’s fight against terrorism and it considers ties with New Delhi crucial for Canberra’s national interest, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday.

During talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Marles welcomed the cessation of military actions between India and Pakistan, and described it as “an act of Indian leadership”.

In the meeting, India and Australia agreed to expand their strategic cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The Pahalgam terror attack and Pakistan’s support to cross-border terrorism figured in the Singh-Marles talks.

In his remarks, Singh hailed Canberra’s unequivocal support to New Delhi’s resolute response to the Pahalgam attack.

“We acknowledge and welcome the stoppage in military activity. We see this as an act of Indian leadership,” Marles said in his televised opening remarks.

On his part, Singh highlighted India’s right to respond in self-defence against Pakistan-backed terrorism and its actions following the dastardly attack were measured, non-escalatory and responsible.

The Australian leader said Canberra’s relationship with New Delhi is of the “highest priority” and that it is profoundly significant to Australia’s national interest.

The visit to New Delhi by Marles coincides with the fifth anniversary of the firming up of India Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that facilitated deeper bilateral defence ties.

Singh, and Marles, who is also Australia’s defence minister, agreed to intensify and diversify defence-industrial collaboration.

In a separate meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Australian leader reiterated Canberra’s support to India’s fight against cross-border terrorism, according to an official statement.

PM Modi congratulated Marles on the historic victory of the Australian Labor Party in the recent federal elections, it said.

The two leaders exchanged ideas to further strengthen the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, which completed five years today, it said. PM Modi and Marles underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in key areas such as defence industrial collaboration, resilient supply chains, critical minerals, new and emerging technologies, it added.

“They reaffirmed that the shared vision for a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific continues to guide the bilateral collaboration,” the statement from the PMO added.

PM Modi also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the annual summit, to be held in India later this year, it said.

In their talks, Singh and Marles strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the defence ministry said.

In his televised opening remarks at the meeting, Singh made a mention of achieving “significant milestones” in the bilateral defence ties and hoped to work with “renewed momentum” to ensure further growth.

Singh also talked about India facing “extreme challenges” at its western border, apparently referring to Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism.