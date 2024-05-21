Aurangzeb’s soul has entered Cong, says Adityanath

Chandigarh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, popularly known as Baba Bulldozer, addressed the crowd gathered at the ‘Maha Vijay Sankalp’ rally organized in support of BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar at Anajmandi in Sirsa on Monday. Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said that the spirit of tyrant ruler Aurangzeb has entered the Congress. Yogi Adityanath, citing the Congress manifesto, said that Congress’s manifesto is harmful. “After coming to power, Congress has promised to conduct a survey of the property of every citizen. Congress will conduct a survey of your father’s property and snatch half the property and give it to Pakistanis and Muslims.” Adityanath said that BJP did not indulge in petty politics.

