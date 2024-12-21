‘Aurangzeb’s descendants now driving rickshaws’: Yogi on ‘temple destroyers’

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned against the consequences of desecrating sacred places, asserting that “history punishes those who destroy holy sites.”

Drawing a historical reference, he remarked: “The descendants of Aurangzeb are driving rickshaws today. Had they followed righteous paths and refrained from demolishing temples, their fate would have been different.”

Speaking at a seven-day religious event at Asharfi Bhawan in Ayodhya, the CM underlined the enduring relevance of Sanatan Dharma in promoting societal harmony, preserving heritage and fostering global peace.

CM Adityanath reflected on how destructive actions against religious symbols throughout history led to downfall. “Had they acted with virtue, history would have remembered them differently,” he stated, emphasising that world peace can only be achieved through Sanatan Dharma, which he called an eternal religion rooted in creation itself.

The CM stressed the importance of balancing heritage preservation with development. Highlighting Ayodhya’s transformation, he said: “The double-engine government, guided by saints, has worked to restore Ayodhya’s ancient glory. The construction of the Ramlala temple and the development of Ayodhya Dham are examples of this endeavour.”

The CM also offered oblations with Vedic chants, praying for the state’s prosperity and peace. He highlighted the benefits of religious rituals.