Atul Verma named DGP Himachal Pradesh

SHIMLA: Atul Verma, a 1991-batch IPS officer, took charge as the new Director General of Police of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. He replaces Sanjay Kundu, who retired after 35 years of police service. Dr. Atul Verma, previously appointed as DGP (CID and crime) three months ago, hails from Jharkhand. He returned to the state from central deputation, having served as Additional DGP of CRPF.



The state government sent a panel of three eligible senior-most IPS officers for approval by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), with Verma’s name ultimately cleared by the Election Commission of India. He supersedes two senior IPS officers -- S R Ojha, and Shyam Bhagat Negi.