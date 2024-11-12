Attempts made to deny helicopter nod for my campaigning: Kalpana Soren

Chaibasa: Accusing the Election Commission of trying to deny clearance for her helicopter to fly for her campaigning, JMM’s star campaigner Kalpana Soren on Monday asserted that no force can stop the party from returning to power in Jharkhand.

Kalpana Soren, the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, made the accusation at a poll meeting at Maulanagar Maidan under Jagannathpur constituency in West Singhbhum district.

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar, however, said the helicopter was stopped at Ghatsila for about an hour due to the movement of Indian Airforce planes in the bordering areas of Odisha.

Kumar said that an official was relieved from duty for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct and misconduct in this connection.

At the poll meeting, Kalpana Soren alleged that the BJP did not want girls to become educated and physically and mentally strong.

“This is why the BJP closed schools in the state during their rule,” she claimed adding that the saffron party only pretended to be the well-wisher of the people of Jharkhand.

“The BJP had ruled Jharkhand for 20 years but did nothing for the progress of our daughters and sisters,” she said.

The Hemant Soren government, on the other hand, provided pensions to 40 lakh people and allotted houses to 25 lakh, the Gandey MLA claimed.

She branded the BJP as the “party of businessmen and rich people who get irritated by the word Adivasi. They want to wipe out our identity and culture”.