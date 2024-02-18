Malappuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged attempts being made to turn India into a religious nation, and accused those in power at the Centre of trying to blur the lines between religious institutions and the state.



Without mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said nowadays those who hold constitutional positions are turning into priests during religious ceremonies. The Left veteran was apparently referring to the recent consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in which Modi was the ‘yajman (master of a yajna)’.

“Attempts are being made to turn India into a religious nation... This evokes great concern,” Vijayan said, speaking during the valedictory session of the 10th Mujahid State Conference at Karipur in this northern district. He labelled as “pathetic” the attempts by certain leaders “even in Kerala” to justify such events.

In present India, those who are in power are attempting to blur the lines between religion and the state, Vijayan further said.