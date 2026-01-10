Attempt to offer namaz inside the Ayodhya Ram temple complex, one detained

AYODHYA: An alert was sounded at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex on Saturday morning after three people allegedly attempted to offer namaz inside the high-security compound. Prompt action by security personnel led to one of them being detained, after which intelligence agencies, local police and senior administrative officials swung into action. According to eyewitnesses, devotees noticed the man on the southern parikrama wall of the temple complex and alerted security staff. When security forces tried to stop him, he allegedly began raising slogans, prompting additional forces to rush to the spot and security arrangements to be further tightened.

Police said the detained man has been identified as Ahmad Sheikh, 55, a resident of the Shopian area in Srinagar district of Kashmir, and he is currently being questioned by Ayodhya police, intelligence agencies and senior officials. Sources said a search led to the recovery of cashew nuts and raisins, Rs 2,700 in cash and a diary containing several phone numbers, which are now being verified, while a special Intelligence Bureau team has also joined the probe. Preliminary questioning revealed that the man was planning to travel to Ajmer after Ayodhya, prompting agencies to widen the investigation to verify his travel purpose, contacts and background in Kashmir. Police said the group comprised two young men and a woman, who claimed to be residents of Kashmir, though their identities and addresses are yet to be officially verified.