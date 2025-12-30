‘Attacks’ on Christians: Congress seeks PM Modi’s intervention

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday called the “attack” on Christians in some states a “brazen assault” on constitutional guarantee of religious freedom and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal also slammed his “silence” over the issue saying it has emboldened the hate mongers.

Responding to the allegation, the BJP termed it an attempt to “negate” Prime Minister Modi’s outreach to the Christians.

“Most of these incidents are linked to personal and property disputes which were turned into communal aggression,” BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan told PTI.

Expressing dismay, Venugopal said festive spirit of Christmas has been overshadowed by a series of “deplorable” incidents in various states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

“I write to you with profound dismay over the escalating rate of violence and intimidation targeting India’s Christian minority, a brazen assault on the constitutional guarantees of religious freedom, equality, and dignity that form the bedrock of our democracy,” said the Congress general secretary in his letter.

“This is not mere isolated bigotry; it is a deliberate attempt of spreading hatred that erodes the pluralistic soul of our nation,” he claimed.

“Recently, the festive spirit of Christmas has been overshadowed by a series of deplorable incidents in various states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where mobs affiliated with right-wing outfits have unleashed terror on innocent worshippers, churches, and families,” he alleged.

The Congress leader claimed that these acts are not spontaneous and reveals a pattern of hate being spread in the country.

“In Delhi, the national capital, right wing members verbally assaulted women and children in Lajpat Nagar simply for wearing Santa Claus hats. In Chhattisgarh, the extremists attacked two churches and razed Christian homes in Kanker village over baseless conversion disputes,” he said.