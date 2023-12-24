Attack on merchant vessel: Indian Navy begins probe

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has launched an investigation into the drone strike on a Mangalore-bound cargo vessel off India’s west coast in the Arabian Sea even as the merchant ship is set to reach Mumbai on Monday escorted by a Coast Guard ship, officials familiar with the matter said.



“Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist will be embarking MV Chem Pluto on arrival at Mumbai to sanitise the vessel and undertake further investigation,” the Navy said.

The Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation very closely with all stakeholders and remains committed to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region, it said on Sunday.

The Navy and the Indian Coast Guard swung into action on Saturday by swiftly deploying their assets, including a warship and maritime patrol aircraft, soon after the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported the drone “attack” on MV Chem Pluto that has 21 Indian crew members.

The vessel, carrying crude oil to New Mangalore port from Al Jubail port in Saudi Arabia, was struck about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar, an official official.

There was no report of any casualties in the incident.

The Liberian-flagged vessel is now on its way to Mumbai and Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram is providing security to it, the officials said.

The merchant vessel is set to arrive in Mumbai on Monday, they said.

Sharing details of its response on Saturday, the Navy said its “mission deployed” platforms to respond swiftly to the “maritime incident in the Arabian Sea involving a missile/ drone attack on MT Chem Pluto”.

“The vessel with 22 crew (21 Indian and one Vietnamese) was reported on fire after being hit by a projectile at around 0745 hours on December 23 likely to be a missile or drone,” it said.

Responding to the situation, the Indian Navy diverted a maritime patrol aircraft operating in the area undertaking routine surveillance.

Indian Navy also diverted the Indian naval ship Mormugao to assess the situation and provide assistance to vessel Chem Pluto, it said

“The naval maritime patrol aircraft overflew MT Chem Pluto at 1315 hours on December 23 and established contact with the crew,” it said in a statement.

It said the Navy also communicated details of the developing situation to all Indian maritime agencies for rendering necessary assistance.

The Navy said INS Mormugao established communication with the vessel at 1930 hours to ascertain if any assistance was required.

The Navy has launched an investigation into the incident including the origin of the strike, said an official on the condition of anonymity as the matter is sensitive in nature.

The incident came against the backdrop of Iran-backed Houthi rebels stepping up attacks on ships in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A Gabon-flagged commercial crude oil tanker with 25 Indian crew members also reportedly came under a drone attack in the Southern Red Sea but no one was injured, Indian officials and the US military said on Sunday. The US Central Command said the vessel, MV Sai Baba, was targeted by a drone launched by Houthi militants in the Southern Red Sea on Saturday.