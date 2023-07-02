Attack on Bhim Army chief: Attackers tell cops they were offended by his remarks

LUCKNOW: The four people arrested for an attack on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad have told police that they were “hurt” by his recent remarks, a senior police officer said on Sunday.



Aazad was injured when assailants opened fire on his car in Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Wednesday.

The four people were arrested from Ambala in Haryana on Saturday and brought to Saharanpur.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar identified the arrested accused as Vikas alias Vikky, Prashant and Lavish -- all residents of Rankhandi in Deoband -- and Vikas, a resident of Karnal district in Haryana.

He said two country-made pistols used in the crime and ammunition have been recovered from them.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they were “hurt” by Aazad’s recent remarks made in Delhi and other places.

They carried out the attack on Aazad as they were upset by his “inappropriate remarks” (ulta sidhe bayano)”, the police said in the statement, without giving out any specific remarks.