ATS probe uncovers financial trail and network linked to Dr Shaheen

Kanpur: The investigation into former GSVM Medical College faculty member Dr Shaheen has widened significantly, with security agencies uncovering a web of financial transactions, personal movements and suspected network links that stretch across Kanpur, Lucknow and Delhi.

What began as a probe into her alleged role in the Delhi blast case has now turned into a deeper examination of how she disappeared from the medical college more than a decade ago and what she may have been involved in since.

Security agencies have identified seven bank accounts linked to Dr Shaheen, including three in Kanpur, two in Lucknow and two in Delhi. Investigators are scrutinising the transactions in these accounts to determine who deposited and withdrew money, believing that the financial trail could lead to significant breakthroughs. Teams are also compiling details of her visits to GSVM Medical College between January and October 2025, including the people she met and the places she stayed.

Officials are simultaneously tracing individuals who may have provided financial support to the organisation she is suspected of being connected to. Investigators believe she lived in Kanpur and nearby areas for many years before joining the network, which may have enabled her to establish contacts who could have contributed funds. Since she had earlier studied medicine in Prayagraj, details of her former classmates from that period are also being collected.

At GSVM Medical College, she worked as the head of the pharmacology department, behaving like any regular faculty member. Colleagues recall that she rarely took leave and often brought her child to the hospital, saying she had no one at home to take care of the child. She lived in the L Block staff quarters and maintained cordial relations with female colleagues. Few knew that she had divorced her husband.

Her disappearance dates back to December 2013, when she handed over her duties and said she would return on 4 January 2014.