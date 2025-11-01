Atrocities on farmers will prove to be last nail in coffin of BJP: CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said that the oppression and atrocities on farmers being made by the BJP will prove to be the last nail in the coffin for the wiping up of the saffron party from the political scene of the country.

Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat here today, the Chief Minister, accompanied by National Convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal, said that hard working and brave food growers of the country will teach BJP a lesson for their high handedness.

He said that the power mad leaders of the saffron party had adopted an anti-farmers stance, which is not in the interest of the country.

Lauding the enormous contribution of farmers in making our country not only self-reliant but surplus in food production, Bhagwant Singh Mann recalled those unfortunate days when India faced acute shortage of food grains and was seeking it from other countries.

In his address, National Convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal said that the atrocities by BJP on the land of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel has brought disgrace to the

entire country. He said that the AAP wanted to felicitate the families of 85 farmers who have been arrested by the BJP govt but the state government has denied it.

Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP is solidly with the farmers of the country in this hour of crisis and will leave no stone unturned for bailing them out.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister said that today only Punjab contributes 180 Lakh Metric Ton of paddy and 150 Lakh Metric Ton of wheat in the national food pool.