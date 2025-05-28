‘Atmosphere of fear reduced in Kashmir’

Pahalgam: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday asserted that the atmosphere of fear in Kashmir has significantly reduced and urged the tourists to visit the valley again to enjoy its beauty.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir also urged the External Affairs Ministry to make efforts for getting revoked the negative travel advisories issued by some countries against visiting J-K.

Tourism in Kashmir has been hit after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

“What happened here (Pahalgam attack) was very sad, it should not have happened. People were coming here happily. People were busy with their work,

they were not asking for government jobs. The situation was such in Pahalgam that there were no rooms available here,” Abdullah told news agency.

The NC chief visited the tourist resort and played golf at the Pahalgam

Golf Course along with some friends.

He said while the attack created an atmosphere of fear, the government has taken some steps to improve the security situation in the valley.