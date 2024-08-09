Atishi welcomes SC bail to Sisodia, breaks down on stage during school inauguration

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi inaugurated a new school in Dwarka on Friday and broke into tears during the ceremony saying senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia who had laid its foundation has been granted bail on the same day. Atishi, accompanied by other party leaders, inaugurated the new school built in Nasirpur area of Dwarka.

Opening her address with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Inquilab Zindabad', Atishi said, "The school we are inaugurating today was a project initiated by Sisodia, and today, on the day of its inauguration, he has been granted bail."

The Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months. "They kept him in jail for 17 months on false charges, and today he has been granted bail. Today is the day that the man behind Delhi's education revolution has been granted bail," Atishi said as she broke into tears on the stage.

The minister also alleged that he was sent to jail because he provided good education to children and allocated 25 per cent of the budget to education. "Today, truth has triumphed, education has won, and the children have won," she said. Speaking about the facility, the minister stated that the newly constructed school has more than 55 classrooms, a world-class swimming pool, two libraries, a lift, and an MP hall.

"This school will benefit students from Shiv Puri, Delhi, Kailash Puri, Dashrath Path, and nearby locations," she said, adding that many parents in Delhi are moving their children from private schools to government schools. "There may be a delay in God's house, but there is no denial--truth will prevail. Just as Sisodia is out, Kejriwal will also be released," Atishi said.