Atiq’s shooters were supported by two handlers, claim police

Lucknow: As the investigation of the Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf murder case is progressing, new revelations have shocked the police as interrogation has revealed that apart from the three shooters, two other people were also involved in the massacre.



“It is believed that there were two more people present on the spot giving commands to the shooters. One of them was a local who made local arrangements for the stay of shooters and provide them with local intel,” a police official said. The police were speculating from the beginning that more than three people were involved in the murder. What has raised eyebrows now is how the shooters reached the spot and why no mobile or money was recovered from their possession. All three were from different districts, having no old connection with Prayagraj, but knew where to go.

Sources said that the SIT asked questions regarding these to the three shooters. They were asked how they knew at what time the mafia brothers would reach the hospital since they did not have a mobile.

While searching for answers, it came to light that two helpers of the shooters were also present at the spot. However, these people did not go inside Colvin Hospital but stayed outside, giving the location to the shooters. It also came to light that one of the two was a local who knew every nook and corner of the city. It was he who had made other arrangements for the stay of the shooters.

Sources said that it seems shooters admitted that they were in touch with their two handlers but are silent when asked at whose behest the two handlers were helping them. The shooters revealed that their handlers used to talk to someone on the phone and then give them commands.

Both the handlers were with the shooters a day earlier as well. They were also present near Colvin Hospital on the day when Atiq and Ashraf were brought for medical examination.

However, due to the large crowd of mediapersons, they had to change their plan. Meanwhile, the location of the most wanted criminal Guddu Muslim, carrying a reward of 5 lahk in the

Umesh Pal murder case, has been found in Puri.