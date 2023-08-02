Atiq Ahmed used maids’ names to conceal illicit wealth

The benami property scandal surrounding notorious Mafia leader Atiq Ahmed has taken a shocking turn with recent revelations suggesting that he utilized the names of two of his close maids to create concealed assets.

These maids, employed as a cook and a domestic worker, had properties registered under their names in Prayagraj, which were allegedly acquired through the proceeds of crime between 2012 and 2017.

Sources indicate that Atiq Ahmed, along with his brother Ashraf, purchased land at significantly discounted rates and transferred ownership to trusted individuals, including the two maids. Last year, discussions surfaced regarding one of the servant’s involvements in the benami properties. According to sources, the benami property belonging to one of the maids was transferred to their name in 2020, despite Atiq’s objections, by a property dealer who was once close to the Mafia leader.

It is believed that a shooter from Atiq’s gang facilitated this transaction. Several of Atiq’s henchmen are also said to have been involved in setting up their own benami properties.

Two henchmen from Mariadih and Chakia allegedly registered properties in the names of their relatives in Prayagraj and Kaushambi, despite their modest incomes. The recent revelations have put the spotlight on individuals who have witnessed rapid financial growth over the past few years, coinciding with their association with Atiq Ahmed.