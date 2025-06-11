At Shipki-La, Himachal CM Sukhu advocates opening of route to Kailash Mansarovar

Shimla: At an altitude of 3,930 meters, the motorable mountain pass bordering India and China in tribal district of Kinnaur, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu stood as first Chief Minister to launch the border tourism project in the breathtaking frontiers of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh.

Till now, the high security and altitude area had remained shrouded in the mists of remoteness, poor communication and restricted to free public movements.

Launching the project, which has also the approval of the Central government, the Chief Minister said that at the border, “we have eased restrictions for the tourists to enjoy the beauty of Shipki-La. The tourism activities here would strengthen the economy of the local people along with boosting tourism in the region”.

He said that the state government had requested the Ministry of Defence to grant permission for starting tourism activities in the border areas of Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu and Rani Kanda. After the approval for the same, the border tourism initiative has been launched.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would raise the issue of starting the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Shipki-La with the Central government as well.

He added: “I would meet the Prime Minister and present this matter before him. Shipki-La will be the easiest route for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.”

The centuries-old trade route between India and Tibet, Shipki-La, was closed for trade in 2020. There are immense possibilities of trade and cultural exchange through this pass and the matter of restarting it would also be raised before the Central Government, said the Chief Minister.

Sukhu informed the gathering that the state government has also urged the Centre to establish Himachal Scout Battalion, which would have a special quota for the local people of the border areas of the state.

The matter of setting up an airport to promote tourism in the border areas would also be pursued before the Union Government. The state government would urge the Centre to abolish the Inner Line Check Post of the military and paramilitary forces, which currently creates permit related obstacles for tourists.

Special attention was being given to promoting seamless travel and improving the experience of tourists, under which cooperation with the Indian Army and Paramilitary Forces would be emphasized.

He said that the Wangtu-Atargu-Mud-Bhaba road connecting Lahaul-Spiti district to Kinnaur has been approved by the National Wildlife Board, thus paving the way for its construction which would reduce the distance between Shimla and Kaza by approximately 100 km.

He said the border roads were not only of strategic importance, but their purpose was to provide benefits to the people by increasing connectivity in remote border regions.

Sukhu claimed that he has also recently discussed the action plan to promote tourism in the border areas with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). There has also been a discussion on using various helipads of the ITBP to promote tourism in remote areas. Discussions have also been held about providing medical facilities to the people through the health institutions of the ITBP.