At least nine more MLAs in touch with us: Disqualified HP Congress MLA Rana

Rajinder Rana, one of the six Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections and was later disqualified from the Assembly, on Saturday rubbished Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s claim that some rebel legislators want to return, asserting that at least nine party legislators were in touch with them.

He also accused Sukhu of misleading people with his statements. “No one wants to return. On the other hand, at least nine more MLAs are in touch with us,” Rana said.

On the other hand, Sukhu claimed that “80 per cent of the Congress is together” and the rest were dissatisfied over “trivial issues”. He claimed that he held discussions with the six disqualified MLAs and the situation would “surely get better after the formation of the coordination committee”.

About the cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections for the lone seat in the state, Rana said, “We took this decision to uphold the honour of Himachal Pradesh and its people.”

“Did the Congress not have any candidate from the party workers in the state who could represent Himachal Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha?” he asked