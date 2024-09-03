‘At least 82 departmental action cases pending against CBI personnel’

New Delhi: As many as 82 cases of departmental actions were pending against CBI officials as on December 31, 2023, according to the latest report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

“Pendency of cases against CBI officers reflects on the reputation and image of the country’s premier investigation agency,” it said.As on December 31, 2023, 54 departmental cases against Group A officers and 28 cases against Group B and C officials of the CBI were pending at various stages, said the CVC’s annual report.

Of the total pending departmental action cases against Group A officers of the CBI, 25 were pending for more than four years, four between three and four years, 16 between one and three years and nine for less than a year, it said.

Inquiry was in progress at various stages in 51 cases and in the remaining three were pending with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for final orders, said the report made public recently.

Giving details of pendency on departmental action cases against Group B and C officials of the probe agency, it said seven were pending for more than four years, two between three years and four years, one between two and three years, four between one year and two years and 14 for less than a year, it added.