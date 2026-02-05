At least 150 books expose Nehru-Gandhi family’s deceit, corruption, immoral relationships: BJP MP

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed on Wednesday that there are at least 150 books that expose the Nehru-Gandhi family’s “deceit, corruption and immoral relationships”.

Sharing brief details about some of the books, including those banned, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader pitched for a discussion in the Lok Sabha on those at a time when the Congress and other opposition parties have held Parliament “hostage” for three days over former Army chief M M Naravane’s unpublished book.

“I urge the speaker (Om Birla) to allow a discussion on these published books, which have the story of what happened before 2014 and how that harmed the country. A big section of people is not aware of these books,” Dubey told a press conference in the Parliament House complex.

“These books contain the history of the Nehru-Gandhi family’s deceit, corruption and immoral relationships that made the country suffer,” he added.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who is also the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, was present with Dubey when he addressed the press conference.

Citing Army rules and the Constitution, Dubey said the defence ministry’s approval is required for publishing any book written by an officer.

“The defence ministry did not give permission. Naravane himself said India did not suffer any loss (during a recent border conflict with China),” he said.

But the Congress and other opposition parties have held Parliament “hostage” over Naravane’s book, which is yet to be published, Dubey added. “We follow all the rules and procedures. We cannot do a discussion (in Parliament) on anything which we can not authenticate. I will urge the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, that you also follow the rules and procedures,” he said.