At IITF, CM Sai visits Chhattisgarh Pavilion

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday visited the Chhattisgarh Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) being held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. During the visit, he took a walkthrough of the various stalls. Praising the products and innovations displayed at the pavilion, the CM said that Chhattisgarh is continuously establishing a strong presence on global trade platforms.

Sai said that Chhattisgarh’s traditional art, handicrafts, forest-produce-based items and traditional crafts are making a distinct mark in the global market. “The growing demand for Chhattisgarhi products among buyers in India and abroad is strengthening the local economy and giving new recognition to our artisans. These are important steps towards our resolve of building an ‘Atmanirbhar Chhattisgarh’,” he added.

He appreciated the ‘kosa’ silk, metal craft, ‘Dokra’ art, natural forest-based products, millet-based food products and innovative models of micro-enterprises displayed at the pavilion. The CM hailed the display showcasing Bastar’s rich artworks. After watching the documentary ‘Badalta Bastar (Aamcho Bastar)’ broadcast on the digital TV at the pavilion, he said that the documentary clearly reflects the progressive and new Bastar of today.