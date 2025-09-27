At her maiden solo rally in Bihar, Priyanka calls Rahul a ‘real patriot’

Motihari: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday called her elder brother a “real patriot” who travelled a distance of “4,000 kilometers on foot” to listen to common people and understand their problems.

Vadra who had briefly joined her sibling for “Voter Adhikar Yatra” in Bihar last month, made the remark at Motihari while addressing her first solo rally in the state.

“I am not saying this because he is my brother. But Rahul Gandhi is a real patriot. Only a real patriot can cover 4,0000 kilometers on foot, just to listen to the people of his country and learn from them what issues they felt strongly about,” said the Wayanad MP, in an obvious reference to the Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out two years ago.

He met common people in barbers’ shops, stalls put up by cobblers and fields tilled by farmers to understand the problems people are facing and which schemes would benefit them the most, she said.

“This is the stuff of which real patriots are made. They do not approach the people only with an eye on votes,” Vadra said.

Hitting out at the NDA, which rules the Centre and shares power in the state, the Congress leader claimed that the BJP’s sole concern has been to win elections by hook or by crook, and hold on to power thereafter.

“To this end, the BJP has been raising caste and religious divides during elections and raising the infiltration bogey. Now, realising that the old tricks do not work, it has taken recourse to vote theft,” said the 52-year-old Congress leader.

She was visibly amused when her quizzical remark, “Do you know who have been in power in Bihar for the last 20 years” evoked shouts of “Those who steal votes” from the crowd.

“You have made things so easy for me”, quipped Vadra, with a wide grin.

The Congress leader, who is arguably the most sought-after “star campaigner” of her party, had struck a rapport with the crowds by starting her address in Bhojpuri, the local dialect. As the audience burst into applause in response to the suave leader uttering “kaa haal ba” (how are things going for you all), she followed it up with the remark “the time has come to change the situation (haal). You people have suffered a lot. The time has come to bring in a real change”.