At global forum in South Korea, MP Raghav Chadha calls for united global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

New Delhi / Seoul: Speaking at the Asia Leadership Conference (ALC) in South Korea, AAP MP Raghav Chadha declared that Operation Sindoor was not just a military strike—it was a message. “India does not seek conflict, but will never shy away from defending its people,” Raghav Chadha said, calling for a united global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Hailing the operation as proof that India can strike deep and dismantle terror safe havens, he asserted, “Zero tolerance is India’s new doctrine.”

Addressing the Asian Leadership Conference—Asia’s premier global forum dubbed the “Davos of the East”—MP Raghav Chadha emphasized the need for global solidarity in the fight against terrorism. “India, for the last several weeks, has been mourning the tragic loss of 26 innocent civilians who were brutally killed in a terrorist attack in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in a place called Pahalgam. But even as we mourn these lives lost, India has emerged as a decisive, resolute nation, demonstrating a paradigm shift in the way we deal with terrorists, terror infrastructure, and rogue nations,” he said.

Referring to the recent military operation, Raghav Chadha declared: “What the Indian government and the Indian armed forces demonstrated through the military operation called Operation Sindoor is that we stand for peace. But if anyone attempts to disturb the peace within our country—causing injury or death to our people—we will not spare the terror infrastructure, wherever it may be. Accordingly, cross-border strikes were carried out, and as a result, terror infrastructure across the border was destroyed.”

Echoing India’s dual legacy of peace and courage, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “We come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi, who taught us non-violence and peace. But we also come from the land of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose, who shook the very foundations of the British Empire during colonial rule.”

He continued, “Therefore, I believe this is the right forum to call for the organisation of a global alliance to ensure that the world becomes free from terror and that no safe havens exist for terrorist infrastructure. That, I believe, is the message that has gone out loud and clear from Operation Sindoor and other military operations.”

Sharing a video from his address at the ALC on his ‘X’, Raghav Chadha stated: “At the global stage, I called upon the world to join hands and build a united global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Today, at the prestigious Asian Leadership Conference in South Korea, where leaders from more than 47 nations come together, I put forth India’s message loud and clear: We are not the nation that absorbs attacks—we respond with cross border strikes and precision. Operation Sindoor proved that India will strike deep, destroy terror, and dismantle terror safe havens.”

“There’s been a paradigm shift. India has adopted a proactive and preemptive counter-terrorism doctrine, demonstrating a clear willingness to conduct cross-border strikes against terrorist infrastructure. Operation Sindoor wasn’t just a military operation. It was a message: India will not tolerate terror. We do not seek conflict. But we will never shy away from defending our people. Time now for all of us to form a Global Alliance Against Terror: India believes terrorism anywhere, is a threat to peace everywhere,” concluded the post.

Raghav Chadha invited to deliver keynote at Asia’s premier leadership forum alongside 320 global leaders and 2,500 delegates in Seoul

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been invited to serve as a distinguished keynote speaker at the prestigious Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) 2025, scheduled to take place on May 21-22, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. The ALC, co-hosted by Chosun Media and the Center for Asia Leadership, referred to as the “Davos of the East”, is widely recognized as Asia’s premier platform for global dialogue. The conference brings together more than 320 global leaders and over 2,500 delegates from politics, business, academia, and civil society to engage in conversations around the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing Asia today.

As a speaker and attendee, Raghav Chadha joins an illustrious lineup of global figures who have graced this event in the past. This list includes names such as former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former U.K. Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, among others who have graced past editions of the conference.

This year, Raghav Chadha will be sharing the same global stage as the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak; President & CEO of The Asia Foundation, Laurel E. Miller; former Prime Minister of Australia, Tony Abbott; Executive Vice President of Milken Institute International, Laura Lacey; former Secretary of State for the U.S., Mike Pompeo; Director of Economic Strategy and Operations Unit at RAND, Daniel Egel; Founding Member of Harvard Center for Public Leadership, Dean Williams; and Executive Director of The Canada International Scientific Exchange Program, Shawna Novak, among others.

The theme for ALC 2025, “The Rise of Nations: Pathways to Great Prosperity,” marks a historic moment as Korea commemorates the 80th anniversary of its liberation and the 75th anniversary of the Korean War. The event will explore strategies to build resilience in the face of the poly-crises era, including health, climate, and geopolitical conflict. Raghav Chadha has been invited to speak on:

1. The New Political Vanguard: Young Leaders Reshaping Governance in Asia

At 33 years old, Raghav Chadha was elected as a Member of Parliament, becoming the youngest Rajya Sabha MP in history. Owing to his personal journey in politics and his merit-driven, early and meteoric rise within national politics at a young age, and his stellar policy credentials, he will be speaking on the theme of ‘New Political Vanguard: Young Leaders Reshaping Governance in Asia’. He is excited to share his own vision and blueprint of how the youth can participate in politics, and what governance systems around the globe can do to encourage this.

2. Crisis-Proofing Nations: Health, Climate, and Conflict in a Poly-crisis Era

Raghav Chadha’s role in the Delhi Government and its initiatives like Mohalla Clinics had a sizable and positive impact on primary healthcare accessibility and bolstered health resilience, a model critically proven during the COVID-19 response. Furthermore, his efforts in ensuring clean water and sanitation directly addressed health risks, securing public health and safety for all. This practical governance experience and expertise makes him the perfect candidate for the theme of poly-crises.

Notably, Raghav Chadha was recently selected as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum—a distinction awarded to the world’s most promising leaders under the age of 40, recognized for their contributions to shaping a better future. His inclusion in the WEF YGL community reinforces his growing stature as a global voice for democratic governance, youth leadership, and cross-border cooperation.



