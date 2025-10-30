At Bihar rally, Rahul targets ‘scared’ PM over Trump’s India-Pak claims

Nalanda/Sheikhpura: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks the courage to confront US President Donald Trump over America’s assertion that it stopped the India-Pakistan conflict.

Addressing poll rallies in Nalanda and Sheikhpura, Gandhi alleged that Bihar has now become synonymous with paper leaks and poor health infrastructure.

“The US President has asserted several times that it was because of him that the conflict between India and Pakistan stopped after Operation Sindoor... But, our prime minister does not have the courage to confront Trump, saying that he is lying. Modi was supposed to visit the US... but he is not going because he is scared of Trump,” he claimed.

“If the PM has the courage, let him say that Trump did not stop Operation Sindoor. He should speak about it in his rallies in Bihar,” Gandhi said.

Recalling the tenure of his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, he said the former prime minister was an example of a courageous leader.

“If you want to understand what a PM should be like, you should look at what Indira Gandhi did in 1971 when she had told the then US president, ‘we are not afraid of you’. She was a courageous leader,” the Congress leader said.

Criticising Amit Shah for his comments that “there is no land available in Bihar”, Gandhi alleged that “plots were given to an industrial house at throwaway prices” by the state government. But, corporates “close to Modi cannot provide jobs to the youth of Bihar”, the former Congress chief asserted at the Sheikhpura rally.

Gandhi said he wanted to see the ‘Made in Bihar’ tag on the back of mobile phones and other devices, instead of the ‘Made in China’ phrase, “but Modi is not capable of making that happen”. He said that Modi had said the BJP reduced the cost of internet data, “but the truth is the money from your reels goes into the pockets of one or two corporates”.