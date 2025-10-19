At Bihar rally, Haryana CM commends Nitish

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that Bihar is now “rapidly advancing on the path of development, with public confidence in the NDA government growing stronger than ever”. He made the remarks while addressing a rally in the poll-bound state.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar is set to witness the formation of a strong, stable, and governance-focused NDA government, ensuring uninterrupted progress and prosperity for the state,” he said.

Saini lauded Nitish Kumar’s leadership, stating that Bihar has charted a new course of development under his guidance. The state has seen significant improvements across roads, education, healthcare, and basic infrastructure, bringing visible change to the lives of citizens, he said.

Saini sharply criticised the RJD–Congress alliance, saying that previous governments had neglected the interests of the poor and pushed Bihar toward backwardness.