Assistant Superintendent of Darjeeling Sadar Hospital attacked by staff, held

Darjeeling: An Assistant Superintendent of the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital was attacked by its staff member with a sharp weapon (Khukuri) on Monday. The victim, identified as Dr. Ujjwal Dey, had lost a lot of blood, according to hospital sources. However, the doctor is stated to be out of danger and currently under treatment at the same hospital.

The accused named as Sampurna Rai has been arrested. The incident occurred over an inter-departmental transfer of Rai. The accused was a pay-band employee of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, posted in the record section of the Sadar Hospital.

According to hospital sources there were a lot of complaints against Rai. Taking action against him, the Superintendent had transferred Rai as the emergency ticket counter nodal.

Narrating the incident, Dey said, “Rai was transferred on Friday. On Saturday he came to the hospital in an inebriated state and created trouble, picking up fights with the ward master also. This morning he came to my chamber looking for the Superintendent. I told him that the Super would be coming after some time. After my Ward rounds, when I returned to the office and was working at the computer, He suddenly entered and attacked me on the head with a Khukuri.”

Others came to the doctor’s aid. He was immediately rushed to the operation theatre. “Though I lost a lot of blood, I narrowly escaped. A CT scan has been conducted and there is no internal bleeding,” added Dey. The doctor is at present recouping in the CCU. The police arrested Rai.

Commenting on the incident Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, GTA and in-charge of the Sadar Hospital stated, “It is very unfortunate that a doctor was attacked by a staff that took over an inter-departmental transfer in the same hospital premises. We will also launch a departmental probe and will take action as per the rules. The police have arrested him and law will take its course.”