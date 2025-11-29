Assistant prof held in Uttarakhand graduate-level exam paper leak case

NEW DELHI: In a significant development in the ongoing investigation pertaining to the Uttarakhand Graduate Level Examination paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested an assistant professor working at Agrora, Tehri Garhwal, Shaheed Srimati Hansa Dhanai Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya.

The accused, identified as one Suman, is purportedly involved in the conspiracy of helping two private individuals identified as Mohd. Khalid and his sister Sabiha, aka Sabia.

The investigations in the case were handed over to the CBI by the Uttarakhand government after the initial investigations pointed to foul play. After the transfer, the CBI took Mohd Khalid and Sabiha into police custody and carried out a detailed investigation. Evidence linking Suman, the assistant professor, to the illegal activities cropped up after continuous interrogation of the siblings along with scrutiny of their mobile phones.

According to the CBI, during the examination, Suman assisted Khalid by solving parts of the question paper, which had been leaked to Sabiha. Then, Suman sent the solutions to Khalid, who was sitting for the exam. This collaboration had allowed Khalid to cheat during the examination, giving him an edge.