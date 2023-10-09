Assemblies in poll-bound states met for less than 30 days a year: Report

NEW DELHI: As five states go to polls, data compiled by a think tank showed that these state Assemblies -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram -- met for less than 30 days a year and the number of sittings have been going down over the years.



The Rajasthan Assembly met for 29 days in a year on an average and the Telangana Assembly for 15 days, according to a report by PRS Legislative Research.

Between 2019 and 2023, average sittings of the Assembly in Chhattisgarh was 23 days a year, with average sitting time being five hours.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly had sittings for 16 days, around four hours a day on average, and the Mizoram Assembly sat for 18 days, with each sitting being around five hours, it stated.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the Assembly poll schedule for these five states, to be held between November 7 and 30.

Single-phase Assembly polls will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23, Telangana on November 30 and Mizoram on November 7, while Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and 17 (70 seats).

According to the PRS Legislative Research report, the Rajasthan Assembly had the highest number of sittings among these five states - around 29 days per year, and each sitting was around seven hours long.