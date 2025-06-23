Assam: Youths out to form new extremist group surrender

Guwahati: Ten youths who were trying to form a new extremist outfit in Assam have surrendered with arms and ammunition, police said on Sunday.

Intelligence-based operations and outreach by Karbi Anglong Police led to the success, they said.

“In consonance with CM @himantabiswa sir’s vision for peace & progress, @karbianglongpol launched a series of intel-based operations coupled with simultaneous outreach,” Assam Police said in a post on X.

It resulted in “10 misguided youth, attempting to form a new extremist group, styled as DHD(U) surrendered with arms -- 1 AK, 3 Pistols, 1 SB Gun, 1 Grenade & Ammunition”.

“Assam Police remains committed to security & development of the region,” it added.

Praising the success in a post on social media, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh wrote: “Ensuring the peace, is our motto!”