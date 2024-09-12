Assam: Two killed as police opens fire during eviction drive

Guwahati: Two protestors were killed when police personnel opened fire to disperse a mob that attacked them during a drive to evict alleged encroachers in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district of Assam on Thursday, an official said.



Several officials and security personnel were also injured in the mob attack, which led to the policemen opening fire, he claimed.

A team from Sonapur circle office and the police went to Kochutoli village in the district to evict Bengali-speaking Muslim villagers who had previously been removed from the encroached land but had again returned, he said.

The villagers, including women, attacked the officials and policemen with sharp weapons, sticks and stones, resulting in injuries to a magistrate and over 20 police personnel, the official said, adding that a police vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

The police had to open fire to disperse the mob. Two encroachers were injured in the firing and taken to Sonapur district hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Jubahir Ali and Haider Ali, he said.

Among the injured are Sonapur Circle Officer Nitul Khataniar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka and Sonapur police station officer-in-charge, Hirak Jyoti Saikia.

An eyewitness claimed that over 50 people were injured and were taken to the district hospital.

Another official claimed that many with minor injuries received first aid and were released.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the village with senior civil and police officials having rushed to the spot.

The situation has been brought under control but simmering tension prevailed in the entire area, the official added.