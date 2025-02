Assam to play key role in India’s growth story: PM

Guwahati: Asserting that it was a beginning of new era in the “sacred land” of the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ investment summit is a great campaign to connect the whole world with the possibilities and progress of the state that boasts an economy of around Rs 6 lakh crore.

“History is witness to the major role played by eastern India in India’s prosperity. Today, as we progress towards Viksit Bharat, these regions will display their true potential,” the PM said while inaugurating the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit here. “Despite global instability, experts unanimously agree on one certainty: India’s rapid growth,” he added.

He emphasised that today’s India is working with a long-term vision for the next 25 years of this century. “The world has immense trust in India’s youth, who are rapidly becoming skilled and innovative,” he added.

He asserted the growing confidence in India’s new middle class, which is emerging from poverty with fresh aspirations.

“India is bolstering its local supply chains and entering free-trade agreements with various global regions,” he said.

He said India’s robust connectivity with East Asia and the newly launched India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is opening up new opportunities.

“Assam’s contribution to the country’s growth is increasing and it now boasts an economy of around Rs 6 lakh crore,” he added. The Assam government, he noted, is focusing on education, skill development, and fostering a better investment environment.

“In 2014, there were three bridges over the Brahmaputra, built over 70 years. In the past 10 years, four new bridges have been constructed and one of them is named after Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika,” Modi said.

“Between 2009 and 2014, Assam received an average rail budget of Rs 2,100 crore. However, the current government has increased Assam’s railway budget more than four times, to Rs 10,000 crore,” he added.

Modi said more than 60 railway stations in the state are being upgraded and the first semi-high-speed train in the Northeast runs between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri.

On air connectivity in Assam, the PM said until 2014, flights operated on seven routes. Now, nearly 30 routes are operational, he added.

“India is undergoing significant reforms across all sectors and levels of the economy. Continuous efforts have been made to enhance the ease of doing business, and a comprehensive ecosystem has been established to promote industry and a culture of innovation,” he said.

He highlighted that excellent policies have been introduced for startups, manufacturing through PLI schemes, and tax exemptions for new manufacturing companies and MSMEs.

He underscored that a combination of institutional reforms, industry, infrastructure, and innovation forms the foundation of India’s progress.

“This progress is also evident in Assam, which is advancing at double-engine speed. He pointed out that the state has set a target to achieve a dollar 150 billion economy,” he added.

The PM said Assam is emerging as a gateway between Southeast Asia and India. “To further this potential, the government has launched the North East Transformative Industrialisation Scheme, Unnati,” he said. He urged industry partners to take full advantage of this scheme and Assam’s unlimited potential.