Assam: Three coal miners trapped inside illegal rat-hole mine

Dibrugarh: At least three coal miners are trapped inside an illegal rat-hole mine of Patkai hills in Tinsukia district of Assam following a landslide, officials said on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred around 12.30 am in the illegal Tikok West mining site between Bargolai and Namdang, located under Tikok colliery in Ledo, an official of the district administration told news agency. “3 coal miners are trapped inside illegal rat-hole mine after landslide in Patkai hills. Among those trapped is Dawa Cherpa from Bhojpur in Nepal and two workers are from Meghalaya, identified as John and Fenaal,” he added.