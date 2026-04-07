Assam: Stakes high but campaign dignified in Jorhat Assembly constituency

Jorhat: The stakes are high, but the campaign is dignified in Assam’s Jorhat Assembly constituency where state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and veteran sitting BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami are engaged in a direct contest.



Accusations and allegations against each other are missing, and both Gogoi and Goswami have refrained from attacking each other while seeking votes from a predominantly politically conscious and socio-culturally elite electorate.

Gogoi, making his electoral debut in Assembly polls and the Congress projecting him as the chief minister’s face, asserts in his campaign that he is like Mahabharata’s ‘Arjun’ while Goswami is

‘Bhishma’ and he has the single-minded goal of removing the “corrupt” BJP government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.