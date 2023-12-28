Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 956 cr in 2023

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles has seized drugs worth Rs 956 crore in Mizoram this year, marking a more than 50 per cent increase in drug seizures compared to last year.

According to Assam Rifles data, the paramilitary force had recovered drugs worth Rs 330.93 crore in 2022.

During operations in various places from January to December 25 this year, the paramilitary force recovered 33kg of heroin valued at Rs 546.62 crore, compared to a meagre 1.5kg of the narcotics valued at Rs 40.87 crore in 2022.

Data also revealed that the paramilitary force seized 3kg of opium worth Rs 1.8 lakh, 20.5kg of poppy seeds worth Rs 53 lakh, and 25.95kg of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 18.48 lakh this year.

Additionally, the Assam Rifles recovered more than 12 lakh tablets of methamphetamine worth over Rs 339 crore, as well as 98,000 tablets of triprolidine worth Rs 9.8 crore during the period.

In comparison, last year the paramilitary force seized had 8.85 lakh tablets of methamphetamine valued at Rs 289.83 crore and 1.9 lakh tablets of pseudoephedrin worth Rs 11.88 lakh.

Apart from drugs and narcotics, the Assam Rifles also recovered various contraband items such as areca nuts, foreign cigarettes, and liquor, mainly smuggled from Myanmar, with a total value of Rs 96 crore during the year.

Meanwhile on Thursday, officials from the excise and narcotics department seized 835 grams of heroin and arrested two persons in Mualzen area of Champhai district, near the Myanmar border, according to an official statement.

The two have been identified as Lalngaihawma (26) from Nghalchawm village in Mamit district, and Lalruattluanga (28) from Ainawn Veng in Aizawl.

The two accused have been charged under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement added.