Assam Rifles, NEASW conclude ‘Unity Utsav 2.0’

NEW DELHI: ‘Unity Utsav 2.0’, a two-phased movement to promote national integration through sports and cultural activities, has been successfully concluded by the Assam Rifles in association with the Northeast Association for Social Welfare Foundation (NEASW). Organised under the theme of “One Nation, One Dream”, the movement offered a vibrant platform to the youth of Northeast India to connect with the nation.



The movement was conceptualised to empower the youth of the eight northeastern states of the country by providing them a platform to express their talent, identity, and rich cultural heritage. At the same time, it aimed to promote national integration through the power of sports and cultural activities.

The first edition of Unity Utsav was held in February 2025 in New Delhi, where over 1,000 youth participated, and the event concluded with a grand cultural event at the Manekshaw Centre. The initiative received appreciation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for promoting national unity.

Phase I of Unity Utsav 2.0, held from February 9-12, 2026, included sports events like football, volleyball, and badminton, where the youths displayed their skills in teamwork, discipline, and leadership, thereby highlighting the importance of sports in character-building and national integration.

Phase II of Unity Utsav 2.0, which concluded on February 19, included a grand cultural event at the Manekshaw Centre, where folk dances, music, and traditions of all eight states in the Northeast region were showcased. The event was attended by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, who appreciated the Assam Rifles for its dedication to empowering youths and promoting cultural integration in the region. Trophies were awarded to the winners by the minister and Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Director General Assam Rifles.