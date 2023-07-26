‘Assam Rifles finding it difficult to maintain peace’

The Assam Rifles, which operates under the command of the Army’s 3 Corps, finds itself in the midst of trying circumstances while maintaining peace between the two warring ethnic groups in Manipur, with officials saying the country’s oldest paramilitary force often face a hostile crowd and at times a non-cooperative state machinery.

Known as ‘Sentinels of the North East’ and ‘Friends of the Hill People’, the officers, drawn from the Army, and jawans have been fighting a war of nerves since the ethnic clashes between majority Meitei and hill tribe Kukis erupted on May 3. These clashes have resulted in the death of over 160 people till now.

Having footprints in entire Manipur, the Assam Rifles along with the Army and other paramilitary forces has been tasked with maintaining peace or ensuring some semblance of calming angry people of the two communities.

“But at the end, we are facing flak from every side,” says a senior officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The officer, who has been monitoring the situation in the valley and hill areas since the outbreak of violence, said “none of us slept for 96 hours and we had thrown open our camps for the displaced people be it Meitei or Kuki. Every one caught in the riots knew the address or safety and that was the Assam Rifle or Army camp.”

“But today both the communities are accusing us of helping the other whereas our only job is to ensure that peace is the order of the day and human life and dignity is respected,” the officer said.

Recently 31 MLAs demanded replacing the 9th, 22 and 37 battalions of the Assam Rifles with other central security forces citing need for promoting unity in the state.

While 9 Assam Rifles is placed at the border of Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, 22 AR is deployed in Kangpokpi area and 37 in

areas of Sugnu.