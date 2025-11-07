Assam Rifles and Project Empathy host ‘I Am With You’

Shillong: In a remarkable initiative blending creativity with compassion, Project Empathy and the Assam Rifles Public School jointly hosted an art exhibition titled “I Am With You” at All Saints Hall, Shillong.

The event was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of Meghalaya, Justice Soumen Sen, in the presence of students, teachers, principals, and members of the Assam Rifles fraternity. The exhibition, held under the aegis of the Assam Rifles — known as the Sentinels of the North East — forms part of their broader human-centric outreach aimed at nurturing emotional intelligence and empathy among the youth. Through a vivid display of paintings and installations, young artists from different schools conveyed stories of connection, kindness, and shared human experiences. Each artwork stood as a testament to empathy — not just as a feeling, but as a way of life.