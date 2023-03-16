Assam: Over 70 people, 80 elephants die every year

Guwahati: More than 70 people and 80 pachyderms on average die every year in human-elephant conflict in Assam, state Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said on Thursday.



The state government has paid about Rs 8-9 crore in compensation for damages caused by the pachyderms, he said in the assembly.

Replying to a question by Congress legislator Rekibuddin Ahmed, Patowary said increasing human occupation of natural habitats of elephants has forced the animals to move out in search of food, which leads to conflict with man.