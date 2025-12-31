Assam Oppn cries conspiracy over Karbi Anglong violence

Guwahati: Opposition parties in Assam on Tuesday alleged that there was a “political conspiracy” behind the recent violence between two communities in West Karbi Anglong, and that the administration “completely failed” to handle the situation.

A joint delegation of all major Opposition parties visited the affected sites of Kheroni area in the district in central Assam and met the victim families.

“After the visit, the joint delegation alleged that there was a political conspiracy behind the incident. The policy of ‘divide and rule’ was being pursued by creating divisions between hills and plains, and among different communities and tribes solely for vote-bank interests,” a statement from Assam Congress said.

Following an on-the-spot inquiry into the violent incidents, the delegation will meet the governor on Wednesday and submit a memorandum, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said.

The Karbi and Bihari communities have been at loggerheads in West Karbi Anglong district over allegations of encroachment on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the tribal belts by the Hindi-speaking people.

The badly affected Kheroni area in West Karbi Anglong district witnessed massive violence, as one person was killed in police firing and another was burnt alive inside his house, while more than 180 others, including 173 security personnel, were injured.

Saikia alleged that the government has failed to control the law and order situation, as a result of which two persons lost their lives in Kheroni and several others were injured.

“Demands will be raised for providing compensation, as per rules, to the families of the deceased and injured, and for conducting an inquiry into the losses caused by the violent incidents and extending relief to the affected persons,” he added.

Saikia further said that while the BJP demands the President’s Rule over even minor incidents in West Bengal, it has not taken any concrete steps despite Assam being engulfed in violence.

“The government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-ruled Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council have completely failed to handle the situation,” he added.

The joint delegation included leaders from Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad and CPI(ML) Liberation.

Agitators from the Karbi community had been on a hunger strike for 15 days, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers, who mostly hail from Bihar, from the VGR and PGR lands in the two districts -- Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

They went on a rampage on December 22 after police took away three agitators from the protest site during the early hours, a move the administration later claimed was for their hospitalisation.

An Army column was deployed and it conducted flag marches in violence-hit areas of West Karbi Anglong district. A column of the Army usually consists of 60-80 personnel.