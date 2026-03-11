Assam, N-E witness rapid expansion in rail connectivity

Maligaon: Rail connectivity in Assam and the Northeast is witnessing rapid expansion with higher investments and new infrastructure projects.

The average annual railway budget allocation for the region has risen from about Rs 2,122 crore during 2009–14 to Rs 11,486 crore in 2026–27, nearly a fivefold increase.

Currently, projects worth over Rs 72,468 crore are underway, including new railway lines, station modernisation and safety initiatives. Sixty stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in the region.

Since 2014, nearly 1,900 km of new railway lines have been built, while electrification has advanced significantly. The Prime Minister is also set to launch key projects, including the Furkating–Tinsukia doubling line and a POH workshop at Bashbari.