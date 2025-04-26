Assam MLA sent to four-day police remand

Nagaon: Assam’s Opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was on Friday sent to four days’ police remand after being charged with sedition for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said.

Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate Monoshreeporna Khound heard arguments from both sides and allowed his police remand for four days, they said. The three-time MLA was arrested on Thursday on sedition charges after he made “misleading and instigating statements in public, which went viral and had potential to create an adverse situation”.

A case has been registered at Nagaon Sadar Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Thursday said the MLA, in a video, was seen defending Pakistan and its complicity in the attack.

“We have seen a video in which the MLA is defending Pakistan and its complicity in the attack. I had instructed the police to take action and accordingly, the DGP has informed me that he has been arrested,” Sarma had said at a press conference here.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) distanced itself from the legislator’s comments, stating the views were his own and not that of the party.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.