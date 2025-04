Assam MLA held for 'defending' Pak in Pahalgam terror attack

Guwahati: Assam's Opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on Thursday on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) distanced itself from the legislator's comments, stating that the views were his own and not of the party.

“We have seen a video where the MLA is defending Pakistan and its complicity in the attack. I had instructed the police to take action and accordingly, the DGP has informed me that he has been arrested,” Sarma said at a press conference here.

In the viral video shot during the panchayat poll campaign by Islam on Wednesday, the Dhing MLA was heard alleging that the Pahalgam and Pulwama attacks were perpetrated by conspirators who want to polarise the country on communal lines.

On February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A three-term legislator from the Dhing constituency, Islam was arrested from his residence in Nagaon district.

"The MLA will be produced before a court and we will take the case to its logical conclusion," Sarma added.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal said the views expressed by Islam are his personal opinion.

“The comments made by Aminul Islam are unfortunate. This is the time to stand with our government. Terrorists have no religion. These terrorists are maligning Islam,” Ajmal said.

He maintained that the views expressed by Islam in the video did not reflect the party's stand, and the AIUDF already condemned the attack.

A case has been registered at Nagaon Sadar police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.