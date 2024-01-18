Assam govt most corrupt in India: Rahul Gandhi

Sivasagar: Soon after ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that perhaps the “most corrupt government” in India is functioning in the state.



Addressing party workers at Halowating in Sivasagar district, where the march entered Assam from Nagaland, Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for “spreading hatred and looting public money”.

‘Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. You know what is happening here. We will raise the issues of Assam during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’,’ he told party workers. Talking about Manipur, from where the march began, Gandhi said a civil war-like situation is in the hill state with ethnic violence going on since May 3 last year.

‘Manipur is divided and the prime minister has not even once visited the state. In Nagaland, a framework agreement (to bring about a solution to the Naga political issue) was signed nine years ago and people are now asking what happened to it,’ the Congress MP said.

Countering the BJP’s statement that such marches will not benefit the Congress, Gandhi said last year’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has changed the “political narrative” of the country.

‘The BJP and the RSS are spreading hatred and making one community fight against the other. Their only job is to loot public money and exploit the country,’ he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that all the BJP-ruled states are “facing economic, social and political injustices”, and all these issues would be raised during the yatra.

‘We started the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur and it will continue till Maharashtra. This yatra not only aims at uniting every religion and caste in India but also gives justice,’ he said.