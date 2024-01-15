Assam govt intentionally fixed form distribution dates for clash with yatra itinerary: Congress

Guwahati: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Sunday alleged that the state government has fixed dates for the distribution of forms for a newly announced scheme for rural women entrepreneurs in such a manner that it clashes with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in the state.



He wrote a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in this regard, specifically mentioning his district Sivasagar from when the yatra’s Assam leg will commence on January 18, a date which has been fixed for form distribution in Sivasagar and neighbouring districts. The state government has announced the dates for the distribution of forms for a scheme to develop 40 lakh self-help group (SHG) members as rural micro-entrepreneurs at individual levels and help them become ‘lakhpati baidos (millionaire elder sister)’.

The scheme titled ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan’ was announced on Thursday by Sarma. To avail it, beneficiaries have to collect the application forms from the nearest panchayat office on specified dates, and no photostat copy of forms will be accepted.

‘Initially when the scheme was announced, no dates for application form distribution were announced. And now, the govt has fixed the schedule in such a manner that the dates coincide with Gandhi’s Assam itinerary,’ Saikia claimed.