Assam floods: Toll rises to 23 even as affected population decreases

Guwahati (PTI): The overall flood situation in Assam improved marginally as the affected population decreased to 3.37 lakh in 12 districts, though the death toll in this year's deluge and landslides reached 23 with two fresh fatalities, an official bulletin said.

Water levels of major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were on a receding trend.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 3,37,358 people in 41 circles and 999 villages in 12 districts remained affected by the deluge.

Sribhumi remained the worst-affected with 1.93 lakh people reeling under floods, followed by Hailakandi with 73,724 affected and Cachar with 56,398 people affected by floods.

One death each in flood and landslide was reported in Kamrup Metropolitan district, taking the toll so far to 23.

The number of affected people in the state was over 4.43 in 16 districts on Friday.

More than 36,000 displaced people were taking shelter in 133 relief camps, while 68 relief distribution centres were also operational.

The Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger level at Dhubri, Kopili at Dharamtul, Barak at BP Ghat and Kushiyara at Sribhumi.

Cropland of 12,659 hectares remained inundated, the bulletin said.

Two districts are still reeling under ‘urban floods’, affecting 284 people.

The bulletin further said that one forest camp under Bokakhat revenue circle of Kaziranga National Park remained inundated.

Five animals have died and 29 others have been rescued, the ASDMA bulletin added.