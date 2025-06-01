Assam floods: Himanta alerts people living in riverside, low-lying areas

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday advised people living in riverside and low-lying areas to remain alert in view of incessant rain in the state and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

In a post on X, Sarma issued the flood alert and said heavy rainfall has been recorded in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibitoo (17 cm), Hayuliang (15 cm) and Kalaktang (10 cm), which may lead to a sharp rise in river levels downstream.

"Assam is already witnessing intense rain in Silchar (42 cm), Karimganj (35 cm), Hailakandi (30 cm) and in nearby areas. People in low-lying and riverbank areas are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories. Stay safe, stay prepared," he added.

The flood situation in Assam was grim on Sunday as 10 major rivers were flowing above the danger level and 78,000 people were affected by the deluge in more than 15 districts. Also, eight people have died in floods and landslides in the state so far.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Sarma and enquired about the flood situation in the state, and offered all assistance.

Road transport, train movement and ferry services were also affected by floods and landslides.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an 'orange alert' for the state in view of the severe flood situation as 10 major rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Barak, were flowing above the danger level.