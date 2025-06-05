Assam flood toll rises to 19; nearly 6.8 lakh people affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam worsened on Wednesday with the death toll increasing by two, while the number of affected people went up to nearly 6.8 lakh in 21 districts, an official bulletin said.

Nine major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger level across the state, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state.

Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara and Kokrajhar are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind with a speed of 30-40 kmph, the RMC said.

Road, train and ferry services continued to be affected in several parts of the state.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said that the two deaths were reported from Nagaon and Cachar districts. One person was reported missing in Cachar.

With the latest casualties, the death toll in this year’s floods and landslides has reached 19.

Altogether 6,79,423 people in 66 revenue circles and 1,494 villages of 21 districts remained affected by the deluge. The number of affected people was over 6.5 lakh in 21 districts on Tuesday.

Sribhumi remained the worst hit with 2,59,601 people affected, followed by Hailakandi (1,72,439) and Nagaon (1,02,716). More than 41,000 displaced people were taking shelter in 190 relief camps, while another 215 relief distribution centres were also operational.

A total of 14,977 hectares of cropland has been inundated, the ASDMA bulletin said.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri, Burhidihing at Chenimari and Khowang, Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul, Barak at Fulertal, BP Ghat and AP Ghat, Sonai at Amraghat, Rukni at Dholai, Dhaleswari at Gharmura, Katakhal at Matizuri and Kushiyara at Sribhumi.

Damage to roads, bridges, educational institutions, Anganwadi centres, electricity poles and other infrastructure was also reported from different parts.

The bulletin added that two districts remained affected by ‘urban floods’, with 1,066 people hit by the deluge.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said train services in parts of southern Assam have been affected due to rising water level at tracks and waterlogging at washing pits, particularly in Silchar.

A number of passenger trains were cancelled, short-terminated or rescheduled during the day as had been in the past few days, he said.

Heavy rainfall and landslides have posed a threat to the Badarpur-Lumding hill section which connects Barak Valley to the rest of the country, though rail movement has not been snapped with on-ground staffers and technology being deployed to ensure the tracks remain clear, another NFR official said.

He said that water from the Barak River, which flows close to Silchar railway station, has entered parts of the station, rendering difficulties in normal operations.

As the washing pits are inundated, the maintenance of the trains parked there has not been possible and it has led to cancellation or rescheduling of some trains, he said.