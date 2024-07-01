Assam flood situation worsens, over 2.62 lakh affected; two more dead

Guwahati: The flood situation worsened in Assam on Sunday with two more persons losing their lives and over 2.62 lakh people reeling under the deluge in 12 districts, an official bulletin said. Five major rivers, including the Brahmaputra at two places, were flowing over the danger level, it said.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the situation in his Lok Sabha constituency Dibrugarh, which has been severely affected, especially with the district headquarters town remaining underwater for several days, another official release said. Two deaths have been reported from Dhemaji, taking the toll in this year’s flood, storm and landslide to 44, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said. Altogether 2,62,186 people remain affected by flood in Kamrup, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Majuli, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Sivsagar, Kokrajhar and Jorhat districts. The number of people suffering from the deluge was 1,33,945 in seven districts on Saturday. At least 36 revenue circles and 671 villages continued to remain affected.

Dhemaji is the worst-hit district with 69,252 people affected by the deluge, followed by Cachar with 61,895 and Tinsukia with 45,281. Among the rivers flowing above the danger level are the Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh and Nematighat, Dikhou in Sivsagar, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, Beki in Barpeta and the Kushiyara in Karimganj. Altogether 2,593 displaced people are taking shelter in 44 relief camps, while another eight relief

distribution centres are also functional, the bulletin said. Crop area of 6,546 hectares is underwater, it said.