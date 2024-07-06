Assam flood situation worsens, 24.20 lakh affected in 30 districts

Guwahati: Assam’s flood situation further deteriorated on Friday with over 24 lakh remaining affected in 30 districts as major rivers continued to flow above the danger mark while two persons died in a landslide, an official bulletin said.



Two persons, including a child, were killed and another was injured in a landslide following incessant rainfall in Dispur area in Kamrup Metropolitan district, taking the death toll in this year’s floods, landslides and storms to 64.

No fresh casualty, however, was reported due to the floods, with the number of people losing lives only due to the deluge remaining at 52.

A total of 24,20,722 people have been affected in 30 districts while 63,490.97 hectares of cropland have been inundated, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

A total of 21,13,204 were affected in 29 districts while 57,018 hectares of cropland were inundated on Thursday.

Among the worst-hit districts are Dhubri with 7,75,721 people affected, followed by Darrang (1,86,108), Cachar (1,75,231), Barpeta (1,39,399) and Morigaon (1,46,045).

A total of 47,103 affected people have taken shelter in 612 relief camps.

More than 379 people and 483 animals have been evacuated by boats by different agencies, according to the bulletin.

Urban flooding was reported in the three districts of Kamrup (Metropolitan), where a child was reported missing, Kamrup and Dibrugarh.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the flood-affected areas in Dibrugarh district, including the flooded areas of the town which is under water for the last nine days, Khowang, where an embankment was breached, and in Tengakhat. Cabinet ministers are also camping in various flood-affected districts.

Sarma said he and his entire team are on the ground to ‘’assess the damage caused by the floods. We are working tirelessly to hear people’s grievances and solve their issues’’.

River Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. Its tributaries Burhi Dihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali and Kopili are also flowing above the danger level.

The Barak River and its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark.

A total of 15,28,226 animals have been affected, with 84 animals being washed away during the day.